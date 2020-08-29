DSS Releases Abia-based Lawyer After Four Months In Unlawful Detention

Gabriel Ogbonna, an Abia-based lawyer, who has spent four months in its custody despite multiple court judgments ordering his release.

The lawyer was arrested for posting articles criticising Governor Okezie Ikpeazu's government in Abia State via his social media page in March.

Shortly after the arrest, he was arraigned alongside another person for alleged cybercrime and publishing false and threatening messages against Governor Ikpeazu at a magistrate court in Umuahia.

Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna

However, because the magistrate court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, he was remanded at a correctional facility in the state capital until April 28 when he was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Umuahia and was granted bail.

Ogbonna was rearrested by the DSS on his way out of the correctional facility in Umuahia on the same day.

This was after he had perfected the bail conditions.

He was subsequently moved to Abuja where he was in custody without any charges until his release.

Uzoma Ogbonna, his spouse, confirmed the release while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night.

She, however, noted that Ogbonna will be in Abuja for a while.

“I spoke with him this evening after he was released. He used one of the phones of the lawyers. I’m very happy. He is still in Abuja.” Mrs Ogbonna said.