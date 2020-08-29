Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead

Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2020

A serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead.

Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according to katsinapost.com.ng.

He served as Commissioner of Police in Kano State before he was promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in 2020.

“Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Rabi'u Yusuf, in charge of newly established Zone 14 headquarters in Katsina is dead. 

"May Jannatul Firdausi be his final resting place. Amin,” a police source told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Governor Dickson’s Political Adviser Kidnapped In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Detain Popular Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME Robbery Suspect Escapes From Hospital With Handcuffs In Ondo
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Police Nigeria's Rising Insecurity: Police To Grant Power To Arrest To Civilians Selected From Communities
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Eight Suspected Robbers Arrested In Osun
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Ondo Accident
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Garba Shehu Reverses Council Of State Decision Nominating Christian As Chairman Of NPC, Announces Muslim As Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Obama’s Plea For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris By Steve Ogah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Three Persons Die In Boat Accident In Adamawa State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Third Person Onboard Crashed Lagos Helicopter Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Residents Cry Out As Abandoned Air Force Base In Edo Turns Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad