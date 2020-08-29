Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport

Owners of stalls at Lagos Airport terminal have bemoaned what they call ‘forceful eviction’ by management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

FAAN had in a letter to some selected stall owners directed them to leave the place owing to new operational guidelines at the airport.

In the letter dated 19th of August 2020, FAAN said the space of the evicted stall owners would be converted to self-check kiosks for passengers.

“We wish to inform you that as a result, the new normal of physical distancing of COVID-19 protocols, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has directed that airline ticket sales and other ticketing processes be done outside the terminal building.

“Consequently, you are hereby notified to vacate the space you currently occupy at the departure lobby within the next seven days to create space for the installation of self-check kiosks for passengers.

“We regret any inconveniences this directive may cause you while praying that situation returns to normal soon to enable us to go back to operations as usual,” the letter signed by O. Umar for Regional General Manager (S/W), reads.

However, the evicted owners, speaking with SaharaReporters, disagreed with FAAN, saying the airport management tactically evicted them to give their cronies the space.

They also said the COVID-19 reason cited by FAAN was merely an excuse to kick them out.

“They are only using the COVID as an excuse to get people out of the airport.

“What they plan is to kick us out and later sublet the space back to their friends and family.

“Over 20 of us have been ejected now and our businesses have been shut down,” the stall owners lamented.