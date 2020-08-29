Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Lament Six-month Unpaid Allowances

by Sahara Reporters Aug 29, 2020

Security operatives involved in the Exercise Swift Response along Nigerian borders are currently groaning under heavy debts as a result of the stoppage of their special allowances.

SaharaReporters recalled that the Exercise Swift Response being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.was launched in August 2019 when Nigerian borders were closed by President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly against smuggling and for national security.

The security officers include those of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Immigration Service, Custom Service and others. 

Lamenting over the situation, some of them told SaharaReporters that they were yet to receive their allowances for the past six months.

They said despite the fact that their allowances were not being paid, the NSA keeps introducing new security measures to be implemented routinely.

A police officer, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said hoteliers around border communities had driven most of them out of their hotels due to their inability to settle their bills.

He the situation was so bad that if not addressed, may degenerate into a security breach.

“It is very pathetic to hear that we were all transferred here without any arrangement for our accommodation at all, yet our allowances are not paid. 

“We cannot continue operating under such poor and insecure conditions, those in authorities should know that when those providing security suffer, the country as a whole suffers,” he said.
 

