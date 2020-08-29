Three Persons Die In Boat Accident In Adamawa State

The accident is a very unfortunate tragedy that requires government to come to the aid of the people of the area who are constantly being ravaged by cascading water.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2020

A boat accident has killed three persons in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The victims, two males and one female, reportedly drown on their way to attend a burial in the Lamurde Local Government Area of the state after the boat capsized.

Chairman of Lamurde Local Government Area, Burto Williams, who confirmed the accident, described it as an unfortunate tragedy.

He said, "The accident is a very unfortunate tragedy that requires government to come to the aid of the people of the area who are constantly being ravaged by cascading water.  

"Lamurde LG is making efforts to provide medical treatment for the survivors while the council will also foot the bill of the burial arrangements of the three deceased," he said.

Names of the deceased were given as Melody M (female), Isaac G. and James S.
 

