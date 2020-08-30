Gunmen Kill Councilor In Bayelsa State

Karma Agagowei, Councilor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State was on Saturday evening shot and killed by some gunmen.

He was killed along Opolo while returning from the Peoples Democratic Party ward congress.

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals including Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He died shortly afterwards.

Another person, who was with Agagowei in a commercial tricylce at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Anisim Butswat, said the matter had not been reported to them.

