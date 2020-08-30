Gunmen Kill Councilor In Bayelsa State

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals including Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was denied treatment for lack of a police report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2020

Karma Agagowei, Councilor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State was on Saturday evening  shot and killed by some gunmen. 

He was killed along Opolo while returning from the Peoples Democratic Party ward congress.

Karma Agagowei

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals including Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He died shortly afterwards.

Another person, who was with Agagowei in a commercial tricylce at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Anisim Butswat, said  the matter had not been reported to them.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Court Reinstates Suspended Lawmakers, Asks Assembly To Pay Each Of Them N5m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Nine Focus Areas For Remaining Part Of Tenure
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Senate To Pass Social Media Bill Despite Rejection By Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business AMCON Seeks Senate Intervention In Recovery Of N5trn Debt
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Ondo Accident
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Lament Six-month Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Garba Shehu Reverses Council Of State Decision Nominating Christian As Chairman Of NPC, Announces Muslim As Replacement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Residents Cry Out As Abandoned Air Force Base In Edo Turns Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad