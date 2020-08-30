Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers

The accident occurred when a truck lost control and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Matawalle along Gusau/Funtua Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2020

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has promised to reintroduce serious punitive measures of death for reckless drivers in the state following the accident that claimed 16 lives on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred when a truck lost control and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Matawalle along Gusau/Funtua Road.

Governor Bello Matawalle

The governor made this known when he led his cabinet members and the management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, on Saturday.

He announced a donation of N2m to families of each of the deceased, who had a wife and N1.5m to families of those unmarried among them.

The governor further declared that he will put the next of kins of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

He said his administration will introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement on trucks and drug tests on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving, which usually ended in fatalities.

Matawalle noted that the measures had become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if they kill anyone, adding that the lives of citizens of the state were more valuable than any other thing.

He urged management of BUA company to call their drivers to order and caution them on acceptable speed limit.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Court Reinstates Suspended Lawmakers, Asks Assembly To Pay Each Of Them N5m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidential Villa Staff Jubilate After Redeployment Of State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Orders Inspector-General Of Police To Provide Security For 17 Pro-APC Edo Lawmakers
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Elections Youths Protest In Ondo, Ask IGP To Arrest Ex-APC Chairman, Kekemeke, Over 'Inciting' Comments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel People Pretending To Rescue Lagos Helicopter Crash Victims Stole Their Phones, Cash --Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Ondo Accident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Garba Shehu Reverses Council Of State Decision Nominating Christian As Chairman Of NPC, Announces Muslim As Replacement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Obama’s Plea For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris By Steve Ogah
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Postpones Resumption Date For International Flights
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Residents Cry Out As Abandoned Air Force Base In Edo Turns Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Lament Six-month Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Court Reinstates Suspended Lawmakers, Asks Assembly To Pay Each Of Them N5m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad