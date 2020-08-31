ADC To Challenge Ondo Local Government Election Result In Court, Vows To Boycott Rerun

To our surprise, some security agencies aided thugs to perpetrate the violence and snatching of the ballot boxes but we are rejecting the entire exercise and shall seek redress.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

The African Democratic Congress on Sunday vowed to legally challenge the outcome of the recently concluded local government election in Ondo State in court. 

The party also vowed to boycott the rerun election proposed by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission in some wards and polling units. 

Mr Bode Iwaloye, a leader of the ADC, who spoke in Akure, the state capital, said the party members have vehemently rejected the result of the election declared by the ODIEC. 

Iwaloye said the ADC had already passed a vote of no confidence in the electoral umpire for conducting an inconclusive council election. 

He said, "Many of our party candidates were threatened and also intimidated to step down before election day. 

"To our surprise, some security agencies aided thugs to perpetrate the violence and snatching of the ballot boxes but we are rejecting the entire exercise and shall seek redress. 

"But we want the international community to beam the searchlight on the forthcoming governorship election in the state using the outcome of the local government election as an example as."

Also speaking, a chairmanship candidate of the party in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Mr Rotimi Akinwamide, said they could not vote during the election as electoral officers failed to show up on time for the poll. 

He fingered two aides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the violence that broke out In Igbara Oke and Akoko areas of the state. 

The two aides, Tobi Ogunleye and Kolawole Babatunde, were accused of using armed thugs to disrupt the exercise.  

He said, "Some of the ballot boxes were taken into private residences of APC chieftains for rigging and manipulation of results to favour their candidates. We're not going to participate in any rerun election in the state."

The African Action Congress had also rejected the outcome of the election, citing violence and snatching of ballot papers as the reason for its decision. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Islamisation Agenda Over Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Elections Violence: Inspector-General Of Police Warns Edo, Ondo Politicians Ahead Of Elections
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Councilor In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor To Introduce Death Sentence For Reckless Drivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje Of Kano Should Be Sentenced To Death For Collecting Bribe —Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Coalition Tells President Buhari To Order Malami To Release Melaye’s Case File, Threatens Legal Action Against AGF
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion The Hypocrisy Of Igbo Political Leaders By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Islamisation Agenda Over Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Conducting House-To-House Search For IPOB Members After Enugu Killings, Survivor Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Rivers Government Seals Trade Union’s Secretariat, Disrupts Meeting
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal Salami Panel Yet To Submit Any Report On Magu, Says Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel 60 Stranded Nigerian Women Living In Crowded Homes In Saudi Arabia Seek Help To Return Home
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Shiites Accuse Police Of Killing Two Members During Procession In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Violence: Inspector-General Of Police Warns Edo, Ondo Politicians Ahead Of Elections
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad