FAAN Workers Protest Nigerian Government's Plan To Concession Airports

Employees of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria on Monday protested moves by the Nigerian Government to concession major airports in the country.

The protest was held by members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association.

Ahmed Danjuma, Chairman, ATSSAN, while addressing members during the protest at Freedom Square, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, kicked against government's directive to return all staff that retired from April 1, 2014 to PenCom.

Danjuma said the concession plan will force many staff into retrenchment while the future of those retired may not be assured.

He said the present Managing Director of FAAN, Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, was purposely and strategically appointed for the easy sale of the organisation.

The union leader accused the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, of threatening to repress protesting workers with security machinery of the state.

He said, “It is also noteworthy that Hadi Sirika in a meeting with aviation union threatened to attack protesters with police and that protest will not last more than three months at the most.”

He further said Sirika had vowed that nothing will stop him from concessioning the four major airports including the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, Abuja airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and Port Harcourt International Airport.

