Former Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, Felagha, Dies At 26

John Felagha, a former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, has died.

He died in Senegal on Sunday, according to the Nigeria Football Federation on its Twitter page on Monday.

The 26-year-old was Golden Eaglets shot stopper at the 2009 U-17 FIFA World Cup held in Nigeria.

NFF expressed condolence with the family of the late player.

The tweet reads, “Former National U-17 and U-20 goalkeeper, John Felagha, has died.

“Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. The federation expressed its condolences with the family of the late player.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”