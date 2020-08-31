I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

Kaycee Madu, a Nigerian lawyer recently named Minister of Justice in Alberta, a Canadian province, says he looks forward to a day when appointments are based on hard work and merit in Nigeria.

Madu recently became the first African to be appointed Minister of Justice in the Canadian province.

Before his appointment, he was a member of the legislative assembly of the province representing the district of Edmonton South-West after winning the 2019 Alberta general election.

On April 30, 2019, he was appointed to the Executive Council of Alberta as the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Madu thanked Nigerians, who celebrated his appointment.

“Thank you for all the support and prayers coming from Nigeria and Nigerians in the diaspora.

“I look forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded. Chukwu Gozie!,” he said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

