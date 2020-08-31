Lagos Health Commissioner Recovers From COVID-19

He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Governor Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has tested negative to COVID-19 few days after contracting the virus.

Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information in the state, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday.

He said, “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi. 

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines, watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Governor Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contrary To Minister Of Health's Announcement, There Are No Ebola Screening Centers At Ghana's Main Airport
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Entry Points Between Cameroon And Nigeria Closed
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ghana President Donates Homegrown Food To Ebola-hit Nations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Certifies Nigeria Ebola-Free, Says Battle Won But War Still On
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak: 30 Die In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Islamisation Agenda Over Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Affirms Yahaya Bello's Election As Kogi Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Former Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, Felagha, Dies At 26
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Conducting House-To-House Search For IPOB Members After Enugu Killings, Survivor Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Coalition Tells President Buhari To Order Malami To Release Melaye’s Case File, Threatens Legal Action Against AGF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections APC, Igini Trade Words Over Alleged Plot To Rig Edo Governorship Poll
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion The Hypocrisy Of Igbo Political Leaders By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel 60 Stranded Nigerian Women Living In Crowded Homes In Saudi Arabia Seek Help To Return Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba World Congress Dissolves Executive Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad