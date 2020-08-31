Lagos Health Commissioner Recovers From COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has tested negative to COVID-19 few days after contracting the virus.

Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Information in the state, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday.

He said, “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines, watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Governor Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.”

