National Assembly Won’t Tolerate Any Disrespect From Buhari’s Political Appointees Again –Senate President, Lawan

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawal, has warned government ministries, departments and agencies against disrespecting the National Assembly.

Lawan said federal lawmakers would no longer tolerate appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari abusing them.

Ahmad Lawan

He made this known to journalists after Buhari inaugurated the Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Committee at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I believe that should be the end of it (appointees knocking heads with legislature). We believe that we should work together.

“Mr President made it very clear that he is not going to tolerate any of his appointees doing things that are not respectable, things that have no dignity to the National Assembly.

“For us in the National Assembly, I think what has happened has happened. We pray nobody goes to the National Assembly to do the kind of things that disrespect the President and of course abuse the National Assembly.

“We are not going to tolerate that because anyone who wants to see Nigeria progress will continue to ensure that this consultative forum produces the kind of result and outcomes that will make Nigeria better in terms of governance.”

