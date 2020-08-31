Nigerian Security Forces Kill Two Bandits, Arrest 12 Others In Zamfara, Katsina

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

Nigerian security forces attached to Operation Sahel Sanity have killed two bandits and arrested 12 others in Katsina and Zamfara states over the last one week.

The operation also led to the release of several persons earlier kidnapped by the hoodlums.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

He said, “On 28 August 2020, troops deployed in Maru laid ambush on suspected bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa Village but were repelled by combined efforts of troops and local vigilante.

“During the ambush, troops made contact with the armed bandits and engaged them with a heavy volume of firepower, neutralizing two of them in the process, while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen on their withdrawal route.

“Troops deployed at Zakka, acting on credible intelligence arrested three suspected armed bandits namely Sagar Garba, Hafisu Mato, and Suleiman Sada.

“All arrested suspects are undergoing investigation while effort is ongoing to apprehend other criminals in the general area.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

