Salami Panel Yet To Submit Any Report On Magu, Says Lawyer

Wahab Shittu, counsel to suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that the purported interim report of his client's probe did not emanate from the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel.

Magu is being investigated by the presidential panel over allegations of corruption and insubordination.

He was arrested on July 6 in front of the EFCC office in Wuse II, Abuja.

The allegations were levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Sunday, August 29, marked 55 days from the date of Magu’s arrest on July 6, 2020.

The panel has been sitting for 40 days, excluding 14 weekends and public holidays.

In a statement on Sunday, Shittu said he confronted the panel with the consequence of the purported interim report in certain sections of the media.

He said Justice Salami refused the request that those, who published the stories should be summoned by the panel.

The lawyer also quoted Salami as saying he did not leak the interim report of the panel.

Shittu quoted Salami as saying, “The story arising from the so-called interim report is not from us.

"What should concern you and your client is what the chairman said. Inviting the promoters of the story will not serve any useful purpose as they will not disclose their sources of the story. The purported story is a figment of their imagination.”

