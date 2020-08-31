Shiites Accuse Police Of Killing Two Members During Procession In Kaduna

Armed policem opened fire in Zaria and Kaduna on religious mourners soon after completing this year's processions

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites has accused the police of killing two of its members during Ashura procession in Kaduna and Zaria.

The group said the policemen opened fire on their members while procession was in progress, killing two persons and injuring others.

IMN revealed this in a statement issued on Sunday by President of its Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa.

The statement reads, "Armed policem opened fire in Zaria and Kaduna on religious mourners soon after completing this year's  processions (a religious rite held by Shiites globally on the 10th of Muharram Islamic calendar).

"As a consequence of these unprovoked attacks, two people in Kaduna lost their lives while many others were injured in both Kaduna and Zaria.

"Undoubtedly, these policemen are taking direct orders of Kaduna State, who also was responsible for similar attack in Kaduna earlier that also resulted in the death of two people and also many houses and vehicles torched.

"Besides, similar Ashura processions were held in major towns and cities across Nigeria including some Southern states without any incident. Only in Zaria and Kaduna were brutality and violence meted on the peaceful mourners. A number of arrests were also done by these murderous troops of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

