The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada, challenging the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 16, 2019 election.

The seven-man panel headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, in a unanimous decision affirmed the election of Bello of the All Progressives Congress as the duly elected governor after resolving all issues raised in the appeal against the appellants.