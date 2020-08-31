Violence: Inspector-General Of Police Warns Edo, Ondo Politicians Ahead Of Elections

​Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves properly.

The gubernatorial elections are scheduled to hold on 19th September and 10th October this year in Edo and Ondo respectively.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement said Adamu gave the warning having reviewed the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports submitted by the Commissioners of Police from both states in a meeting held last Tuesday.

He said, “The Election Security Threat Analysis reveals amongst other indicators: arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents, misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimising government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

“The IGP has therefore ordered the Commissioners of Police in the two states – Edo and Ondo – to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

"He noted that the Force leadership is evolving customised security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch-free elections.

The IGP, however, warns politicians and their supporters in Edo and Ondo that the Force will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group, irrespective of status that may want to sabotage the security arrangement being emplaced for the elections."

