Amotekun: We've Arrested Over 16 Criminal Suspects, Says Corps Commander In Ondo

The outfit had been using "native intelligence" to fight and clampdown on suspected criminals in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, on Monday said the regional security outfit had arrested at least 16 suspected criminals since it began operations in the state recently, adding that they have been handed over to the police for prosecution.  

Amotekun was inaugurated on August 11, 2020 by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to defend Ondo and the South-West region against rising insecurity. 

Adeleye said the outfit had been using "native intelligence" to fight and clampdown on suspected criminals in the state. 

He said, "When we started in Ondo State, we firstly seized a number of cows and also made an arrest of some herders invading and destroying farmlands.

"At least, we have made over 16 arrests relating to criminal cases in the state since we began operation but you know our work is always in collaboration with the police. 

"In fact, there was a kidnap case in Ikun Akoko where Amotekun actually helped.with intelligence by leading the police to the scene of the crime.

"When we arrest these people, we always hand them over to the police for proper prosecution.

"Amotekun was created to protect people of the South-West and fight crime through native intelligence." 
 

