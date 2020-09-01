BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed

Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, described the accident as a plot to kill the former governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Two policemen have died while others were left injured in a auto accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, along the Benin bye-pass in Benin, Edo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that a truck rammed into the middle of the convoy while the former Edo State governor was going to a political rally in Usen, Ovia South-East Local Government Area.

A source close to Oshiomhole said he escaped by the whiskers.

Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, described the accident as a plot to kill the former governor.

Iyamu in a statement also suspended all his campaign activities.

He said, “I wish to send my deepest sympathies to families, friends, and all who knew the two exceptional policemen we lost today in the tragic and disturbing crash involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole travelling with other leaders to a campaign event in Usen, Ovia South East LGA.

“We have since called off all campaign events scheduled for today and joined efforts with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ensure the best care for injured persons

“The circumstances of the crash were indeed curious and have left us deeply concerned, as the truck responsible for the crash, according to witness accounts of those in the convoy and other road users, appeared to have deliberately rammed into the convoy.

“While awaiting the conclusion of the investigation of the police in response to our petition, I urge our party followers across the state to remain calm and alert. May God rest the dead, amen.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAN Writes President Buhari Over CAMA Law, Wants Implementation Suspended
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe PDP Spokesperson Remanded In Prison For Insulting Governor Yahaya, APC Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Won’t Tolerate Any Disrespect From Buhari’s Political Appointees Again –Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Twitter Users Name Lai Mohammed As Nigeria’s Worst Minister, Femi Adesina As Rudest Spokesperson In President Buhari’s Administration
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Gaffe And Rot In Media By Gidado Shuaib
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Bows To Foreign Pressure, To Return Lands To White Farmers Who Grabbed It During Colonialism
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Man, Obinna Ukwuani, Appointed Chief Digital Officer For Bank Of Kigali In Rwanda
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Writes President Buhari Over CAMA Law, Wants Implementation Suspended
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad