CAN Writes President Buhari Over CAMA Law, Wants Implementation Suspended

The dominant schools of thought in the public domain, hold the view that should stakeholders of the Nigerian-state seek judicial intervention or amendment of the Act

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

The Christian Association of Nigeria has  written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to suspend the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

In a letter signed by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, the association said it was yet to be availed with the authentic version of the voluminous Act, made up of 870 sections besides the sundry and complex schedules and addendum.

The letter reads, “While we sincerely appreciate the courtesy of your invitation, we are, however, constrained from doing so on the following grounds: We are yet to be availed with the authentic version of the voluminous Act, made up of 870 sections besides the sundry and complex schedules and addendum.

“Furthermore, we are mindful that comments in public domain are beginning to indicate that CAMA, 2020 has the potential that can further undermine the faith of stakeholders in the Nigerian-state. The reactions from public officeholders have not helped matters because they are binary in perspective and pander towards a fait accompli.

“The dominant schools of thought in the public domain, hold the view that should stakeholders of the Nigerian-state seek judicial intervention or amendment of the Act by the National Assembly, they shall achieve nothing much, as they consider such, as exercises in futility.

“Mr President, from the foregoing, we are of the opinion that you should kindly issue the appropriate directives to suspend the implementation of CAMA 2020 and affirm a thorough reappraisal of the legislation that is in correlation with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended), other extant legal and policy frameworks, the national economy, national security, national interest and the wellbeing of the Nigerian-state.

“In order to participate actively in such an exercise, you may wish to kindly furnish us with an official version as assented by you. This will enable us do the due diligence required, please.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gombe PDP Spokesperson Remanded In Prison For Insulting Governor Yahaya, APC Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Won’t Tolerate Any Disrespect From Buhari’s Political Appointees Again –Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Anti-Corruption: Buhari, Ribadu Hypocritical, Says Jonathan’s Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Gaffe And Rot In Media By Gidado Shuaib
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Bows To Foreign Pressure, To Return Lands To White Farmers Who Grabbed It During Colonialism
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Man, Obinna Ukwuani, Appointed Chief Digital Officer For Bank Of Kigali In Rwanda
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Killed 13 Traditional Leaders, Several Ward Heads In Borno --Monarch
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad