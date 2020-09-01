Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has donated a three-nedroom flat to an 85-year-old retired staff sergeant of the Nigerian Army, Paul Ojo, who was forcefully evicted from his residence by the police and officials of the Kaduna State Government.

General Officer Commanding 1 Division, U.S Mohammed, who made the donation on behalf Buratai on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the Chief of Army Staff got the informationn about the circumstances that led to the eviction of Ojo as reported by SaharaReporters.

Buratai, who was said to have been touched by the plight of the man, directed that an alternative permanent accommodation be given to him and his family.

The house located at No. 26 Yakowa Street, Anguwan Galadima, Kaduna, has been handed over to him.

In a letter handing over the property to Ojo and signed by Mohammed reads, " The COAS, Lt.Gen. TY Buratai got information about the unfortunate circumstances that led to your ejection from your erstwhile Kabala Costain on 17th August 2020.

"He was emotionally touched by your plight and consequently directed that an alternative permanent accommodation be secured for you and your family.

"Pursuant to this, we were able to secure a more befitting house at No 26 Yakowa Street Anguwan Galadima Kaduna."

Recall that armed policemen allegedly assaulted and evicted Ojo, his 75-year-old wife, Veronica, and two sons from their house at Block L12, KAPWA Quarters, Kabala Costain.

The police invaded the house without any prior notice or court order and asked the occupants to vacate the building.

The policemen physically assaulted Ojo, dragged him on the floor and threw out his properties. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai

Leader of the team, one DSP Ahmed, reportedly fired several gunshots during the operation.

With the presentation of the new apartment to Ojo, the army authorities had assuaged the pains of his family.