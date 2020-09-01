COVID-19: Guarantee Our Safety Like Your Children Before Asking Us To Resume, Students Tell Nigerian Government

I have no problem with resuming as long as the government can guarantee our safety like their children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Nigerian students have asked the government to put measures in place to guarantee their safety as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 mulls the idea of reopening schools as part of the next phase of lifting restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities had on Monday warned the Nigerian Government not to reopen tertiary institutions across the country without concrete measures put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Students, who will be directly affected by the decision to either reopen schools or keep it shut told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that their major concern was the implenemation of social distancing guidelines considering the already crowded and poor facilities in public schools across the country.

Peace Ifunnaya Godspower, a student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, expressed concern over her colleague, who has a respiratory condition that predisposes her to complications if she contracts COVID-19 in school.

She said, “Their children are already leaving for schools abroad because its September. 

"I have a course mate who has asthma and she is worried that if they say we should resume and she contracts COVID-19 by mistake, it may result to something else and you cannot tell her to stay at home while the rest of us resume. 

"In fact, since this whole thing started, her parents have not allowed her to go out because they are scared something bad might happen to her. 

"I have no problem with resuming as long as the government can guarantee our safety like their children.”

Mahmood Abdullahi Loke, Senate President of the students union at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, said the government cannot afford to continue keeping schools shut because of the long term impact on development.

He, however, expressed concern on overcrowding especially among 100 level students.

He said, “In the case of schools reopening, we will only be bias if we ask the Federal Government not to reopen schools.

"A lot of things are going on. Markets are open already, that is enough to justify the opening of schools. The infection rate of COVID-19 has reduced drastically if you check the chart these days.

“Many schools are already putting measures in place for school reopening, it will be biased to say schools should not reopen. National development has been halted because students are at home."

Soneye Abdul-Azeez, Student Union President at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State, called on all students bodies president’s to insist with ASUU that the Nigerian Government put tangible measures in place to protect students.

He said, “Students are ready to resume but any failure to resume will be on the part of the government, the weakness  of the government. 

"As ASUU had rightly said, the government cannot just order resumption without making provision for resumption and I think that should be the position of students union leaders. We are ready to resume but there should be a mimimum standard that will guarantee the safety of both students and workers when they resume to campus."

Abdul-Azeez also lamented the absence of e-learning facilities on government-funded campuses, which had created a gap in education between students in public and private universities in the country.

He said, “For some of us (students union leaders), we see that this COVID-19 had really revealed the irresponsibility of government that is long overdue to be tackled. 

"The same people who are owners of private institutions are people who control the government, so it is nothing new.

"At least we have had the experience of ASUU strike that was over six.months and private universities were going on with their activities, so it is almost nothing new, the only difference is that this one is not caused by an industrial action but by a pandemic. 

"If our public institutions had been provided with e-learning facilities, we would have benefited like our counterparts in private universities.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Kogi Schools To Reopen September 14
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Bayelsa Announces Resumption Of Classes For Primary Six Pupils
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME ICPC Detains Osun Polytechnic Rector Who 'Forged His Ph.D. Certificate'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Arts UI Renames Its Arts Theatre 'Wole Soyinka Theatre'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Civic Media Lab Ends First Phase Of National Training Tour
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education GJSS Gelengu, Gombe School Where Pupils Farm In The Morning And Learn In The Afternoon Due To Limited Space
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Gaffe And Rot In Media By Gidado Shuaib
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Bows To Foreign Pressure, To Return Lands To White Farmers Who Grabbed It During Colonialism
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Man, Obinna Ukwuani, Appointed Chief Digital Officer For Bank Of Kigali In Rwanda
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Writes President Buhari Over CAMA Law, Wants Implementation Suspended
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad