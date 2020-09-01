DSS Quizzes Nigerian Musicians, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage Over Alleged Political Utterances Against President Buhari's Government

Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage both appear to have toned down their social media posts in recent days after the meeting with the DSS and police in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Details have emerged on how Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh widely known as Don Jazzy, and Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage, were invited by the Department of State Serviced for questioning over alleged political utterances against the administration of President Muhamamdu Buhari. 

In recent months, following a sharp rise in sexual assault cases across Nigeria especially against women, Tiwa Savage began a movement known as “WeAreTired” in protest of the situation.

Through the movement, the musician called on Buhari's administration to take action to stem the tide of rape in the country. 

According to findings by SaharaRepoters, this in addition to several posts on social media calling on the government to live up to its responsibilities to Nigerians earned Tiwa Savage an invitation by the DSS. 

Together with Don Jazzy, Savage was invited to the DSS office in Lagos two weeks ago during which they were warned to be careful with their posts on the social media. 

Shortly after that episode, the two celebrities together with colleagues Yemi Alade and Waje were summoned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, who while sharing efforts they were making to tackle rape and other problems in the state and country, warned the musicians to steer clear of political comments in order not to incur the wrath of the President Buhari administration.

A member of Tiwa Savage's management team, who confirmed the development to SaharaRepoters, said that the celebrated female artiste will not stop speaking for Nigerians regardless of any move by governnent.

But as if to confirm the subtle warning from governnent, Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage both appear to have toned down their social media posts in recent days after the meeting with the DSS and police in Lagos.

For example, Don Jazzy, who is known to actively engage his numerous followers on social media, last posted anything on Twitter more than 22 hours while Tiwa never continued with her hashtag after the meeting with DSS Director at their Shangisha, Lagos office.

Apart from the two celebrities, the DSS has also invited a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, over his comments on the operations of Boko Haram in the Northern part of Nigeria.

While speaking on a radio programme, Mailafia had stated that a serving governor in the North was the commander of Boko Haram. See Also Politics Again, DSS Invites Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Over Comments On Terrorism 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

He was invited twice for questioning by the DSS and also invited for interrogation by the police in Abuja, which he turned down by seeking a relief in court.

