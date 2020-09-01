Gunmen Kidnap Ondo General Hospital CMD, Two Other Medical Workers

Dr Olufemi Adeogun, Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Idoani, Ondo State, has been kidnapped, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Dr Adeogun was abducted on Monday evening while travelling on the failed portion of Owani-Idoani Road en route Owo Town.

He was seized alongside two other medical workers while on transit for an official engagement.

SaharaReporters gathered that one of the two victims abducted alongside the CMD is Foluke Ajibola, a record officer in the hospital.

A source, who was travelling on the road a few minutes after the incident occurred, revealed that a driver in the car escaped being kidnapped but was shot by the hoodlums.

The driver was thereafter rushed to a private hospital for prompt treatment.

Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, confirmed the kidnap on Tuesday.

He said, "The CMD (Dr. Adeogun) was traveling with two other people from Idoani en route Owo when they were kidnapped yesterday evening.

"We are tracking them with a phone that was found near the spot they were kidnapped."

The Owo/Akoko axis of the state has been a nightmare for travellers plying the route to other states in recent times.

Ondo recently joined other South-West states to form Amotekun Corps to combat rising cases of insecurity.

