Kogi Schools To Reopen September 14

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, on Tuesday said the resumption includes primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Schools at all levels would reopen on September 14, the Kogi State Government has said.

The schools, which where closed to stop the spread of Coronavirus,.will now reopen after evaluating the situation and recording no new cases of COVID-19.

Wemi Jones, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, on Tuesday said the resumption includes primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

He said, “Recall that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, had directed the closure of all schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state from March 23, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination.

“Therefore, upon further review having had several meetings with relevant stakeholders, His Excellency has directed that all schools in Kogi State should fully reopen on September 14, 2020.

“We have not recorded any negative report as far as COVID-19 pandemic is concerned. Hence, His Excellency dimmed it fit for every school to open for full academic activities.”

