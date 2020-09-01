Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has erected a multi-million mansion in his native Katsina.

The building, discovered to have been erected within few months, is suspected to have been executed with suspected public funds.

SaharaReporters gathered the sprawling edifice is located in Shargalle under Dutsi Local Government Area.

The minister in 2018 allegedly spent millions of naira to design a logo for the failed Nigeria Air project.

In a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria branch of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners asked the President to probe the financial commitment of Sirika to the suspended national carrier project.

The union alleged that Sirika was secretive about the spending of government to the project, saying that once investigated, billions of naira expended on the failed project would be unearthed.

Some stakeholders had alleged that for the logo design, which was awarded to a foreign firm, FROM6 Communication in Bahrain, cost the government a whopping $600,000 (about N219m).

Besides, the Nigerian Government approved the sum of N1.524,492,863.62 to hire Transaction Advisers and other projects for the now suspended national carrier.

PHOTONEWS: Nigeriaâs Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Putting Finishing Touches To His Newly Built Multi-million Naira Palace In Shargalle, Katsina State pic.twitter.com/IInUmXmz6n — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 1, 2020

Also, the road shows held in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom with hundreds of ministry staff, witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understandings with aircraft manufacturers, technical personnel, Transaction Advisers, fast-track committee and others.

A whopping $300m earmarked as five per cent for the project by the Nigerian Government and several other millions of dollars are said to have been expended on the failed national carrier initiative.

Petition To President Buhari On Sirika

ATTENTION OF:

MR. PRESIDENT,

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

PROBE IS URGENTLY NEEDED ON HADI SIRIKA.

THE AVIATION MINISTER.

Mr. President,

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria hereby invite, YOU, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, herein referred as "Federal Government of Nigeria", to without delay commence the probe of the Aviation Minister: Hadi Sirika.

The Aviation Minister, having proudly displayed this Mulit Million Naira building built in Katsina State has alot of questions to answer.

Basically, corruption or corrupt practises must be investigated.

Mr President and EFCC Boss, therefore, should know that "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW", if actually your government is fighting corruption then show it here without delay.

If an Igbo person or Yoruba person build this house in his or her state whilst serving as a Minister, the whole world will term the PERSON CORRUPT.

Please, Mr. President, I hope you know that what is "good for the goose, is also good for the garnder".

(Cyril C. ELUMA, Esq.)