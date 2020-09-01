Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds

SaharaReporters gathered the sprawling edifice is located in Shargalle under Dutsi Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2020

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has erected a multi-million mansion in his native Katsina.

The building, discovered to have been erected within few months, is suspected to have been executed with suspected public funds.

SaharaReporters gathered the sprawling edifice is located in Shargalle under Dutsi Local Government Area.

The minister in 2018 allegedly spent millions of naira to design a logo for the failed Nigeria Air project.

In a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria branch of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners asked the President to probe the financial commitment of Sirika to the suspended national carrier project.

The union alleged that Sirika was secretive about the spending of government to the project, saying that once investigated, billions of naira expended on the failed project would be unearthed.

Some stakeholders had alleged that for the logo design, which was awarded to a foreign firm, FROM6 Communication in Bahrain, cost the government a whopping $600,000 (about N219m).

Besides, the Nigerian Government approved the sum of N1.524,492,863.62 to hire Transaction Advisers and other projects for the now suspended national carrier. 

Also, the road shows held in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom with hundreds of ministry staff, witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understandings with aircraft manufacturers, technical personnel, Transaction Advisers, fast-track committee and others.

A whopping $300m earmarked as five per cent for the project by the Nigerian Government and several other millions of dollars are said to have been expended on the failed national carrier initiative.

 

Petition To President Buhari On Sirika

ATTENTION OF:
MR. PRESIDENT,
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

PROBE IS URGENTLY NEEDED ON HADI SIRIKA.
THE AVIATION MINISTER.

Mr. President,

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria hereby invite, YOU, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, herein referred as "Federal Government of Nigeria", to without delay commence the probe of the Aviation Minister: Hadi Sirika.

The Aviation Minister, having proudly displayed this Mulit Million Naira building built in Katsina State has alot of questions to answer.

Basically, corruption or corrupt practises must be investigated.

Mr President and EFCC Boss, therefore, should know that "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW", if actually your government is fighting corruption then show it here without delay.

If an Igbo person or Yoruba person build this house in his or her state whilst serving as a Minister, the whole world will term the PERSON CORRUPT.

Please, Mr. President, I hope you know that what is "good for the goose, is also good for the garnder".

(Cyril C. ELUMA, Esq.)

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Akpabio Should Not Be Allowed To Supervise NDDC’s Forensic Audit —Niger Delta Group
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC To Probe Rivers State Government For Suspicious Withdrawals
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Fayose And Nigeria’s Immunity Scandal By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Court Grants Fani-Kayode, Two Others Bail
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Forgery Trial Of Senate Leaders: Buhari Threatened With Impeachment; Dino Melaye Threatens To Beat Up Senator Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Military Officers Indicted In Arms Scam Report Could Face Dismissal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Journalism Fani-Kayode Threatens Court Action Against Daily Trust, Demands N6bn For Defamation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe PDP Spokesperson Remanded In Prison For Insulting Governor Yahaya, APC Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Bows To Foreign Pressure, To Return Lands To White Farmers Who Grabbed It During Colonialism
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Writes President Buhari Over CAMA Law, Wants Implementation Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Gaffe And Rot In Media By Gidado Shuaib
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Kogi Schools To Reopen September 14
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad