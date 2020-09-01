Ondo Community Residents Storm Police Station To Protest Frequent Attacks By Armed Bandits

Residents of Igoba in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested the incessant attacks on them by suspected armed bandits.

The angry residents took to the streets on Tuesday, blocking the main road for several hours and demonstrating in front of Osi Police Station to register their grievances.

The residents made bonfires and stopped motorists from plying through Akure Road.

Many of the residents complained at the attitude of the police to distress calls, stressing that one of them was attacked on Monday night by bandits.

They said the police had failed in their responsibility to secure their lives and properties from incessant attacks.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of the protesting youth in the community, Olakunle Paul Adeniyi, explained that attacks on the residents by bandits was becoming worrisome.

Adeniyi noted that the activities of bandits had become a threat to their lives.

Victims of one of the bandits attacks

He said, "Just yesterday night, these set of armed bandits attacked one of us with a cutlass on the head while riding his motorcycle on his way home at the junction of the community.

"They stole his motorcycle but we had to quickly save his life.

"Within the last two months, we have had nothing less than 15 occurrences similar to this type of attack on us in Igoba and Osi communities."

Another protester, Iyanuoluwa Abimbola, cited an instance where bandits broke into a house and attacked families in the process.

Abimbola said, "We decided to come to Osi Police Station because the officers have failed us.

"I'm still wondering how Fulani herdsmen and bandits attack us and the police would be sleeping on the issue.

"We are tired, we are all saying enough of this incessant attack on us at Igoba."

While addressing the protesters at Osi Police Station, monarch of the community, Oba David Olajide, said they would no longer accept attacks on residents.

He pleaded for clam among the youth and asked the police to immediately fish out the bandits, who had been attacking the community.

A police officer, who addressed the protesting residents, said the police would arrest the perpetrators and begged the youth not to take laws into their hands.