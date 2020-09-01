REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents

Residents of Iruland in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Oniru, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, of plotting to release some thugs loyal to the monarch arrested for terrorising the community.

Some of the residents told SaharaReporters that despite cries by chiefs, elders and leaders of the community, Oba Lawal, who is an Ojora and in no way related to the kingdom, was imposed on them by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

They accused the monarch of moving to the town with hundreds of thugs few days after his installation.

“In June 2020, Tinubu, through Governor Sanwo-Olu, installed Gbolahan Lawal, Tinubu's former bodyguard, as king of Oniru.

"Chiefs, elders and leaders of the kingdom cried out bitterly that Lawal was an Ojora boy and in no way related to the kingdom, neither was he qualified in any way to be a king. All cries fell on deaf ears.

“A few days after his illegitimate installation, Lawal moved into Oniru with hundreds of thugs. They tormented citizens, looted, stole, vandalised, brutalised and committed several crimes. Considering the overwhelming evidence, protests and petitions against Lawal and his thugs, federal executive officers weighed in.

“The thugs were arrested and in the process of being charged to court as of late August 2020. The swift arrest brought back lost peace to residents of the kingdom. Many residents lamented that they had been unable to sleep well at night since Lawal moved in. This peace is once again being cut short.

“Unfortunately, new words on the street has it that Lawal and Sanwo-Olu are attempting to pull all strings to drop all charges and set the criminals free.

"They must absolutely not succeed. They must respect the laws of the land, the laws of justice, the laws of equity, the laws of humanity. No man, thug or mafia member, is above the law.

“Why shouldn't criminal cases proceed the right and legal way through the judiciary process? Do we still have a judiciary system when it comes to mafia politics?

"Nigeria's judiciary system is now only for suffering commoners? Why should anyone hinder the judiciary process? Why stop the judiciary process from evaluating overwhelming evidences against criminals? Who will save Nigeria?,” a resident asked.

When contacted over the matter, a media aide to the Lagos State governor declined comments, saying the allegations had no substance.

