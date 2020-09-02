BREAKING: Three Persons Arrested In Ondo For Abduction Of Businessman

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2020

Three persons suspected to be part of a kidnap syndicate that had been terrorising the people of Ondo State have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by officials of Amotekun Corps on Wednesday afternoon before being handed over to the police.

They were apprehended after abducting a middle-aged man, Mr Kunle Agbayewa, in a popular sawmill at Owaani in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state. 

Agbayewa was kidnapped barely 24 hours after the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Idoani, Mr Olufemi Adeogun, and two other health workers, were abducted. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspects stormed the sawmill and seized Agbayewa at gunpoint before taking him him away. 

A resident of the community, Comfort Ilesanmi, who confirmed the abduction, said the suspects were Fulani herdsmen, who had been parading the area. See Also Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap Ondo General Hospital CMD, Two Other Medical Workers 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

She said, "The herdsmen entered the sawmill and kidnapped him immediately but people around quickly raised the alarm."

Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, said the victim was rescued shortly after he was abducted by the suspects. 

He said, "Our men (Amotekun Corps) led the police and soldiers to rescue the victim this morning shortly after we heard the news of his kidnap.

"After foiling their kidnap plot, we arrested the three men before handing them over to the police. They have begun giving confessional statements."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

