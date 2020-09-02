Fuel Hike: APC Pushing Nigerians To The Wall, Abiding To Law Not Sign Of Weakness —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the new hike in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N151 per litre as anti-people with the ability to plunge the nation into chaos.

The opposition party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Wednesday said it wondered why the government was deliberately trying to make life unbearable for citizens dealing with economic loses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP said, “It is distressing that the APC administration increased the cost of essential commodities at the time the leadership of other countries are offering palliatives to their citizens to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is instructive to add that our nation is doomed under the APC watch.

“We know that the APC is an unfeeling party but it is indeed shocking that it could go to the extent of approving such a hike at this trying time, when many Nigerians are struggling to afford staple foods and other necessities of life.

“Moreover, the APC and its government have failed to allow an open investigation into allegations of fuel price overcharge as well as the fraudulent subsidy regime through which over N14 trillion had allegedly been frittered by unscrupulous individuals in the APC.

“Our fear is that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall with its obnoxious and anti-people proclivities and we caution that nobody should misinterpret the peaceful and law-abiding nature of Nigerians as a sign of weakness.

“Our party therefore restates our call on the National Assembly to save the nation by calling the APC and its administration to order before they plunge our nation into chaos.”