Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos

Money in different currencies and denominations were carted away by the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2020

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday invaded the home of late Moshood Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, in Ikeja, Lagos.

It was gathered that money in different currencies and denominations were carted away by the gunmen.

They were said to have entered and escaped through the fence of the building.

One of the sons of the late politician confirmed the incident in a phone conversation with SaharaReporters.

“We are actually writing a press statement on the incident, give me some minutes,” he said.

Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the Lagos police command, said the suspects have been arrested while investigation had commenced.

“We have suspects in custody. We have commenced investigation,” he said.

