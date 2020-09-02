Massive Corruption Ongoing At Asaba College Of Education, Whistleblower Insists After Sack From Institution

Mr Ameh Joseph, a whistleblower sacked for exposing corruption at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, has insisted that there is.massive scale of corruption ongoing at the institution.

Joseph, who was Head of Physical Planning Division of the college, was fired after he sent a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission revealing series of corruption happening in the institution.

Dr. Mrs. Anene-Okeakwa, the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State

Joseph said his appointment was terminated on May 13, 2020 on account of petitions to the ICPC in a bid to silence him.

He also indicted the ICPC for revealing information to the institution, which eventually led to the termination of his appointment by the college.

He stated that the institution was worried that he was not yielding to the demands to alter, falsify records to divert funds meant for projects in the school.

He said, “I still maintain that there is massive corruption that can be substantiated by credible facts, figures and evidence left in their trail by the impunity of their activities and actions. I challenge them to a confrontation.

“I was at work on the 13th of May 2020 in attendance of a project monitoring meeting and at the instance of the acting director of works, Engr. Ibhafidon Ehimen, that was followed by a site inspection when my employment was terminated on the same 13th May 2020.

“It became obvious that the threat to terminate my appointment for daring to speak against unprofessional, unsafe practices and deep rooted corruption and sharp-sharp practices by management and the governing council ally, Mr. Femi Ibrahim could not coerce me to yield to the decision to grant further illegal variations and payments outside contract conditions proposed in the meeting where the contractor has been overpaid with over N70m that has been shared by management and governing council ally in percentage fee received for no service rendered(pure national robbery).” See Also Corruption Whistleblower Fired, Threatened After Exposing Corruption At College Of Education In Delta State

He stated that there was an ongoing court process and the provost of the institution, Dr Anene Okeakwa, had vowed that it would be prolonged until the end of her tenure.

However, the institution, in defence, stated that while it is true that some members of the management of the college were invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for an alleged corruption in the college, Dr Anene-Okeakwa was not part of the officers invited by the ICPC because the alleged corruption did not take place during her regime.

The institution also denied having knowledge of the petition written to the anti-graft agency.

“The college management had no knowledge that the visit of the ICPC team to the college and the subsequent invitation of some officers were on the basis of “whistleblowing” and neither did the ICPC disclose the contents of the petition at their disposal to the college management headed by Dr (Mrs) J.E. Anene-Okeakwa.

“There are catalogue of offences committed by Mr Ameh Joseph which were at the disposal of the Management that subsequently led to the termination of his appointment by the Governing Council," said R.M.F. Adepoju, Registrar/Secretary to Council of Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.