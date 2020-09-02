NCAA Approves Lagos, Abuja Airports To Resume International Flights On September 5

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, as the two airports allowed to resume international flight operations as from September 5, 2020.

NCAA made this known in a letter with ref NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/255 to all aviation stakeholders and foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

The letter signed by Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that other airports would be gradually reopened, stressing, however, that the two would have to adhere to existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

The letter reads, “Other international airports namely Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano (DNKN), Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO), and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN), will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.”

Nigeria had on March 23, 2020 shut its airspace to international travel to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

