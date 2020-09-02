Three-year-old Girl Raped In Enugu

A three-year-old girl has been raped by one Mr Ismail at Amofia Imezi, Affa area of Enugu State.

Ismail, who raped the minor on Friday, has been arrested by the police.

According to Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL TAMAR SARC), a medical test that was done confirmed the hymen of the girl was broken.

“Meanwhile, a medical report already confirmed that the hymen of the child was broken.

“We at WACOLTamarSARC will follow through to ensure that there are no cover-ups and the victim gets justice.

“Ultimately Mr Ismail will face the full wrath of the law for his evil act and sheer display of cruelty on an innocent three-year-old girl. We are also providing counselling support to the distraught parents,” the organisation said in a tweet.

WACOL added that its legal team had reached out to the Investigative Police Officer in-charge of the case at the 9th Mile Police Division and in line with the instruction of the Commissioner of Police; the case will be transferred to the state CID for further investigation and arraignment in court.

The organisation also promised to provide good medical care and psycho-social support for the victim.