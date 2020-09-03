Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks

The officer said the terrorists burnt three vehicles at the base including an armoured tank and an excavator.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

At least 20 Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others remain missing after two separate attacks by Boko Haram’s Islamic State-backed faction, military sources have told SaharaReporters.

Sources said the fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province in trucks fitted with machine guns overran a military position in Magumeri late on Tuesday, killing about 10 soldiers.

Boko Haram Terrorists

“We lost 10 soldiers in the ambush, five were wounded and several are missing, their fate still unknown,” a military officer told SaharaReporters.

At Garin Giwa Village in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state, sources said a notorious jihadist known as Umar Lene on Wednesday led two other Boko Haram commanders to attack Nigerian troops stationed in the town, killing about 10 of them.

Two guntrucks were reportedly taken from the troops, who were on a routine patrol when their convoy came under attack.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path. 

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused over 30,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

