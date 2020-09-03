BREAKING: Justice Salami Panel Probing Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Gets Six-week Extension

It was gathered that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has encouraged Maina to write a petition asking for a review of his case in order for the plot against Magu to materialise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Presidential Investigative Panel established by President Muhamamdu Buhari to probe the activities of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has been given fresh six weeks to continue with the work.

Head of the panel, Justice Ayo Salami (retd), has applied to travel to the United Kingdom to “investigate” the case of a former Minister of Petroluem Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who has been accused of financial misappropriation on a grand scale.

In a bid to nail Magu, the panel is planning to bring ex-Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, to testify against the the former acting EFCC boss.

It was gathered that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has encouraged Maina to write a petition asking for a review of his case in order for the plot against Magu to materialise.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Cross River State Auditor-General In Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption OPL 245: International Rights Groups Tell Nigerian Government To Protect Whistleblower Sacked By Dutch Embassy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Ban, Nigerian Government Secretly Permits Four Companies To Import Maize
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Correctional Service Blames Open Treasury Portal For Incomplete Transaction Data
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Electronics BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Investigate DSTV, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Electricity Tariff, Food And Petrol Price Hike – Who Will Bankroll Nigerians? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad