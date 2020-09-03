BREAKING: Kano Musician Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy Appeals Judgment

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad by a Kano Shari’a Court, has appealed the judgment.

Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death on August 10, 2020, and was given 30 days by the court to appeal the judgment, meaning that the time would lapse on Wednesday, September 9.

In a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Shari’a Court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and having violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.