BREAKING: Lecturers In Nigeria’s Colleges Of Education Begin Nationwide Strike

The COEASU President regretted that many correspondences sent to draw the attention of the government to attend to the demands of the Colleges of Education in the country failed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union has directed its members nationwide to immediately withdraw their services until pending issues it has with the Nigerian Government were addressed.

President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogirima accused the government of failing to provide outstanding N441bn resulting from the recieved NEEDS Assessment of the Federal Colleges of Education.

According to him, the government had disappointed Nigerians given that in the education sector almost all unions were embarking on strike over poor funding and neglect.

The COEASU President regretted that many correspondences sent to draw the attention of the government to attend to the demands of the Colleges of Education in the country failed.

According to him, the development had left the union with no option than to begin a series of actions, which will lead to full blown nationwide strike as soon as school reopens.

He said, “We have directed our members nationwide to withdraw their services with effect from today.

“It is quite evident that the union’s agitation is an existential struggle geared towards revitalisation of the COE system. As the main entity for the training of the teachers and managers of the foundation level of the nation’s education system, the sustained neglect of COEs portends a grave implication for the development of the entire educational system.

“So, the union hereby formally declares that all options are open for an industrial action against the Federal Government and some notorious state governments. The public should take notice that the NEC shall reconvene shortly to unveil the series of measures that the union shall take towards bailing the COE system from the doldrums and further decadence inherent in the wanton neglect by the government.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Writing IELTS For Foreign Travels When We Speak English Is Fraudulent, Discriminatory —Nigerian Students
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Ex-Nigerian Minister, Nweke, Emerges President Of Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Students Reject Petrol Price Increment, Ask Buhari To Resign
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Students’ Union Rejects Petrol Price Increment By President Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Massive Corruption Ongoing At Asaba College Of Education, Whistleblower Insists After Sack From Institution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Governors Say They Can’t Perform Magic
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Electricity Tariff, Food And Petrol Price Hike – Who Will Bankroll Nigerians? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad