BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am

The government had on May 4, 2020 imposed a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 8am. It later reviewed the timing to between 10pm and 4am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Nigerian Government has modified the nationwide curfew hours. 

It will now begin from 12am till 4am, instead of 10pm till 4am.

Dr Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this on Thursday.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00am today.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”
 

