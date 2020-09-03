Buhari Is Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians, Group Says After Increase In Petrol Price

Afri-Goal Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians over the latest increase in the price of petrol in Nigeria,

The Petroleum Product Marketing Company had on Wednesday announced that petrol in the country would now sell for N151.56k per litre, while the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria had directed its members in the South-West to sell at N162.

The foundation described this as heaping more problems on Nigerians, who are battling with the economic impact of COVID-19.

“While battling the impact of COVID-19, the government not only increased the electricity tariff but also raised taxes and levies on the informal sector.

“This fuel hike appears to be a slap on the face of Nigerians who are merely striving to provide for themselves what the government has failed to do,” Afri-goal said.

It demanded government to immediately reverse the petrol pump price to its original N130 and also reverse other anti-human taxes and tariff increases.

The group also advised government to “be empathetic with what Nigerians are going through and put a halt to all policies and hikes that will further compound the woes of Nigerians".