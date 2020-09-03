Group Rejects Increment In Pump Price Of Petrol, Calls For Mass Action Against Nigerian Government

The Oodua Youth Coalition has asked the Nigerian Government to immediately reverse the new petrol price hike imposed on citizens or face mass action.

The government had on Wednesday announced a hike in price of petrol from N143 to N163.

The OYC described the new petrol price as anti-people and unwarranted especially at a time Nigerians were recovering from economic losses caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tayo Akintade Oluyi, National President of OYC, said the group would resist the hike in the price of petrol.

It said, "We condemn in its entirety, the decision of the Federal Government to increase the price of PMS and electricity tariff.

"The insensitive decision is another attempt to add to the burden of impoverished and marginalised Nigerians.

"While the nation was still battling with the increase in the price of basic commodities, increasing the price of PMS and electricity tariff is a further proof that the Federal Government was either unaware or uninterested in happenings in the country.

"Considering the importance of PMS and electricity to the running of the local economy, the increase will further cause a hike in the cost of production for industries producing basic items.

"We call on the Federal Government to immediately reverse the price for the survival of the country or face total lockdown in the South-West."

