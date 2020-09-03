Lawyer Writes Minister Of Interior, Aregbesola, Over Plight Of Nigerians Illegally Detained In Cameroon

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

A lawyer, Abdul Oroh, has written to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the plight of some Nigerians in illegal detention in Cameroon.

In a letter dated September 3, 2020, Oroh alleged that the Nigerians were being illegally detained in various prisons in Cameroon for several years without trial.

Their names as contained in the letter are John Amaechi, Victor Abantele, Chimezie Nwachukwu, Onyo Igwe, Justice Chukwendu, Patrick Nwosu, Francis Nweke, Ernest Chigbo, Chiwandu Agwulobi and Mrs Chinenye Mary-Jane Okeke.

The lawyer said they had suffered untold hardship like torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in the hands of Cameroonian security forces and prison officials over the years.

He said, “We write to draw your attention to the flagrant violation of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians held in various prisons in Cameroon. Some for over three years without trial. Nigerians have suffered untold hardship like torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in the hands of Cameroon security forces and prison officials over the years.

“We implore you to use your good offices to intervene and secure their release henceforth.

“Those held at the Kondenui Maximum Prisons in Yaoundé are John Amaechi, Victor Abantele, Chimezie Nwachukwu, Onyo Igwe, Justice Chukwendu, Patrick Nwosu, Francis Nweke, Ernest Chigbo, Chiwandu Agwulobi,  Mrs Chinenye Mary-Jane Okeke.”
 

