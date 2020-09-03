Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Bandits, Recover 220 Cows In Katsina

Items that were recovered by the command according to Sanusi include nine AK 47 riffles, 20 locally-made guns, two vehicles and 20 motorcycles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday paraded about 50 suspected bandits.

Sanusi Buba Sanusi, Commissioner of Police in the state, who spoke with journalists, said 220 cows were rescued during the second quarter of its ongoing onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

Other items that were recovered by the command according to Sanusi include nine AK 47 riffles, 20 locally-made guns, two vehicles and 20 motorcycles.

He said, "During the period under review, the command has carried out various sting operations in several locations within the frontline local government areas, busted and arrested many suspected bandits terrorising Katsina State.

“Also, the sum of N685,000 was recovered and the command killed 15 bandits and rescued 20 kidnapped victims.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oniru of Iru, Oba Lawal Plotting To Release Thugs Arrested By Police For Terrorising, Tormenting Residents
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Policeman Gambo Takes N20,000 To Set Free The Driver Of A 'Stolen' Car
CRIME REPORTER’S DIARY: With N46,000 Bribe, I Drove A ‘Stolen’ Car From Abuja To Lagos, And Back!
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: Amnesty International Knocks Nigerian Police For 'Recklessness' During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Ex-Delta PDP Chair Charged With Murder Of Teenager
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Man Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Defiling 6–year–old In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Electricity Tariff, Food And Petrol Price Hike – Who Will Bankroll Nigerians? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Men Attack Kagara In Niger State, Rob Bank
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad