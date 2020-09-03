Nigeria Police Arrest 50 Bandits, Recover 220 Cows In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday paraded about 50 suspected bandits.

Sanusi Buba Sanusi, Commissioner of Police in the state, who spoke with journalists, said 220 cows were rescued during the second quarter of its ongoing onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

Other items that were recovered by the command according to Sanusi include nine AK 47 riffles, 20 locally-made guns, two vehicles and 20 motorcycles.

He said, "During the period under review, the command has carried out various sting operations in several locations within the frontline local government areas, busted and arrested many suspected bandits terrorising Katsina State.

“Also, the sum of N685,000 was recovered and the command killed 15 bandits and rescued 20 kidnapped victims.”

