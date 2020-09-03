TB Joshua Warns Messi Against Leaving Barcelona With Bitterness

Barcelona is currently battling to keep Messi as the 33-year-old pushes for a free transfer to reunite with his former manager, Pep Guardiola, at Man City.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2020

Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has advised Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, against leaving Camp Nou amid interest from Manchester City.

His decision, many believe, is fuelled by the dwindling fortunes of Barcelona, which culminated in their 8-2 annihilation in the Champions League by Bayern Munich; effectively ensuring Barca finished the season with no silverware.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club’s President, however, insisted that any negotiations will only be about Messi extending his current contract.

Reacting to the development, TB Joshua, in a post via his official Twitter handle, urged Messi not to leave the Blaugrana bitter and offended.

“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” he said.

