BREAKING: Abducted Ondo CMD, Others Regain Freedom

Omojokun said the medical doctor and other victims were rescued around a road in Ipele leading to the Idoani area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

Dr Olufemi Adeogun, Chief Medical Director of Idoani in Ondo State, who was abducted on Monday, has regained his freedom. 

Adeogun was freed yesterday night alongside other abducted victims following a manhunt on the kidnappers. 

SaharaReporters gathered on Friday that the rescued victims were immediately moved to the police station after their release. 

A family member of one of the victims, who asked not to be named, said the details of their release was still sketchy. 

"They have been released but I am yet to set my eyes on my brother. I learnt they are moving them to Akure soon," he said.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, 

Ayorinde Omojokun, confirmed the release of the victims while speaking with SaharaReporters.

"They were freed around 10pm yesterday (Thursday) night at the Ipele area of the state," he said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

