BREAKING: Nigerian Government Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia had in August announced that it had produced the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

The Nigerian Government has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, delivered the samples to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said the vaccine would be referred to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control as well as the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, amongst other agencies, for review and possible validation.

Russia had in August announced that it had produced the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine. See Also International Russia Is First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine –Putin 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

Putin said the vaccine was safe and that one of his own daughters had been inoculated, though clinical trials were not yet complete and final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people only started this week.

The Russian vaccine is called “Sputnik V” after the Soviet-era satellite that was first launched into space in 1957.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Action On Monday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Cancels 10pm To 4am Curfew
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lassa Fever Kills 80 People In Ondo Under Eight Months
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Releases Names Of Approved Airlines For International Flights
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Malabu: Canadian Court Dismiss Etete’s Appeal On Seizure Of Private Jet By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Ongoing In Osun State Over Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price Hike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Action On Monday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Northern Group Blasts President Buhari, Rejects Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Slam President Buhari, Say He Lacks Ideas As Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad