IPAC Inaugurates National Interim Committee

The Inter-Party Advisory Council has inaugurated a four-man National Interim Committee that would pilot the affairs of the council over the next four months.

Members of the committee are Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu of African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Acting President, Alhaji A. A. Salam of Labour Party (LP) as Acting Vice President, Hon. Adekunle Rufai OmoAje of Action Alliance (AA) as Acting Secretary General and Elder Chuks Achusi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as Acting National Treasurer.

High Chief Peter Ameh, outgoing President of IPAC in a statement said the inauguration of the committee was necessitated by the urgent need for a democratic transition from the 10th National Executive Council, which tenure shall lapse on the 5th of September, 2020, to the 11th one.

“In line with the provisions of Articles 3.1(b)(c), 3.3(C)(B)(iii), 3.3(C)(C)(c)&(d) of the Code of Conduct for the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, 2019 (as amended), there is hereby inaugurated for the council, a four-man-national interim committee.

“The national interim committee shall, within the time prescribed, carry out the following duties: ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible executive council elections at the national and state levels for the 2021 IPAC executive council in accordance with the code.

“Be responsible for the day to day running of the council affairs for a period of four months certain and ensure an immediate, complete and mandatory handover of administration to newly elected 11th National Executive Council leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, at the expiration of the four-month period of engagement.

“The four-month period as stated shall commence on Saturday, September 5, 2020 and lapse on Tuesday, February 5, 2021. These dates remain sacrosanct and shall not be extended by the committee howsoever.

“Ensure the sustainance of fundamental values, ethical principles and strategic direction in which the council operates as enshrined in the code. Ensure compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements as well as the code and seek guidance around any uncertainties.

“Ensure the execution of all actions necessary for the smooth conduct of the 2020 national executive council elections. Be signatories to the council's bank accounts for the four-month period only and shall cease to be signatories thereto at the expiration of the four months.”