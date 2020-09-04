Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday

We are calling on the Federal Government to reverse the anti-people increment in stamp duty, PMS price, electricity tariff and the stoppage of the anti-social media bill amongst others

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

The National Association of Nigerian Students (Zone D) on Friday said it has commenced mobilisation of students for a mass action next Tuesday to reject the anti-people policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

File Photo

Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator of NANS (Zone D), in a statement described the increase in stamp duty cost, PMS, electricity tariff and others as punishment to Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardship in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Sequel to the press statement of NANS Zone D on Wednesday, 2nd of September, 2020 calling on the Federal Government to reverse the anti-people increment in stamp duty, PMS price, electricity tariff and the stoppage of the anti-social media bill amongst others, the leadership of NANS Zone D call on all Nigerian students, workers and the Nigerian people to be prepared for a mass action.

“Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Time: 7am
Lagos State, Ogun State, Ondo State, Osun State, Ekiti State and Oyo State.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

