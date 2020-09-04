Nigerians Slam President Buhari, Say He Lacks Ideas As Petroleum Minister

The poll had a total number of 8,046 respondents with 82 per cent of that number voting that he lacks ideas to run the ministry

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

Nigerians on Twitter responding to a poll by SaharaReporters on the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Petroleum have said he lacks ideas on how to manage the country’s top revenue generator.

Buhari recently increased the pump price of petroleum from N145 to N161 per litre, a move widely condemned in the country.

The poll had a total number of 8,046 respondents with 82 per cent of that number voting that he lacks ideas to run the ministry, which he has occupied for six years. 

Ten per cent said he was innovative while eight per cent of those, who participated in the poll chose to remain indifferent.

One respondent @Asegun_ni_mi said the President lacks intellectual credentials to bring change to the petroleum industry in the 21st century. 

He said, “He lacked any intellectual or credential qualifications to bring quality ideas to the table in the petroleum industry in the 21st century. His extensive experience were in herding cows, planting crops and the military. Yet he avoided Agric and Defense portfolios.”

@Universalskill3 tweeted, “@MBuhari Only you President, same you also doubles as Minister of Petroleum all in the same Nigeria. @OfficialAPCNg what did we do to deserve this kind of mediocre and clueless leadership. @APCUKingdom.”

@nyonge believes restructuring and a revised electoral act will make the difference to the petroleum industry.

He said, “Minister of Petroleum not all about fuel. LNG train7 doing fine, Dangote refinery coming up fine, BUA planning 200k bbls refinery in Akwa Ibom, Deziani's fraud uncovered, fuel queues gone, We'll can only improve. Revised electoral act and restructuring will make things better.”

@sunnyladi1 tweeted, “No one has ever fared well in that ministry, in as much as the free money is still free, no ideas will ever berth at their brain. Not just PMB alone, it's been every successive govt, free money has the power to brainwash even the brightest of the brightest to become olodo."

@OlugbengaOgunl1 said since Buhari took over the reins of the country, there has been no fuel scarcity. 

He said, “There has been no fuel scarcity since he became President. Nigerians will not remember that. I'll prefer fuel to be available no matter the price than the dark days of N80 per liter but scarcely available.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics IPAC Inaugurates National Interim Committee
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Asks INEC To Declare Candidate Winner Of Imo North Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism Security Officials Attached To Kogi Governor Assault Journalist In Ondo During APC Primary Election
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Elections Ondo Residents Narrate Experiences Of Attacks During Local Government Election, Express Fear Ahead Governorship Poll
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Remi Tinubu And APC Chapters React To Saraki And Dogara’s Election
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Releases Names Of Approved Airlines For International Flights
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Minister Of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Builds Multi-million Naira Mansion In Katsina With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Ongoing In Osun State Over Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price Hike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff Presents Three-bedroom Flat To Evicted 85-year-old Retired Soldier After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Relaxes Curfew, Now 12am To 4am
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade MKO Abiola’s House In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghana's President Says They’ll Reconsider $1m Business Capital Levied On Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad