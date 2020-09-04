Nigerians Slam President Buhari, Say He Lacks Ideas As Petroleum Minister

Nigerians on Twitter responding to a poll by SaharaReporters on the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Petroleum have said he lacks ideas on how to manage the country’s top revenue generator.

Buhari recently increased the pump price of petroleum from N145 to N161 per litre, a move widely condemned in the country.

The poll had a total number of 8,046 respondents with 82 per cent of that number voting that he lacks ideas to run the ministry, which he has occupied for six years.

Ten per cent said he was innovative while eight per cent of those, who participated in the poll chose to remain indifferent.

One respondent @Asegun_ni_mi said the President lacks intellectual credentials to bring change to the petroleum industry in the 21st century.

He said, “He lacked any intellectual or credential qualifications to bring quality ideas to the table in the petroleum industry in the 21st century. His extensive experience were in herding cows, planting crops and the military. Yet he avoided Agric and Defense portfolios.”

@Universalskill3 tweeted, “@MBuhari Only you President, same you also doubles as Minister of Petroleum all in the same Nigeria. @OfficialAPCNg what did we do to deserve this kind of mediocre and clueless leadership. @APCUKingdom.”

@nyonge believes restructuring and a revised electoral act will make the difference to the petroleum industry.

He said, “Minister of Petroleum not all about fuel. LNG train7 doing fine, Dangote refinery coming up fine, BUA planning 200k bbls refinery in Akwa Ibom, Deziani's fraud uncovered, fuel queues gone, We'll can only improve. Revised electoral act and restructuring will make things better.”

@sunnyladi1 tweeted, “No one has ever fared well in that ministry, in as much as the free money is still free, no ideas will ever berth at their brain. Not just PMB alone, it's been every successive govt, free money has the power to brainwash even the brightest of the brightest to become olodo."

@OlugbengaOgunl1 said since Buhari took over the reins of the country, there has been no fuel scarcity.

He said, “There has been no fuel scarcity since he became President. Nigerians will not remember that. I'll prefer fuel to be available no matter the price than the dark days of N80 per liter but scarcely available.”